 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Price Over Earnings Overview: AbbVie
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Share:
Price Over Earnings Overview: AbbVie

 

In the current market session, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is trading at $109.16, after a 0.30% decrease. However, over the past month, the stock increased by 0.29%, and in the past year, by 35.32%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 10.18%.

Price Candles

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E can either represent a company's poor future earnings potential or a buying opportunity relative to other stocks. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

AbbVie Inc. has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 31.06 of the Biotechnology industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it's also probable that the stock is undervalued.

Price Candles

Price to earnings ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

Related Articles (ABBV)

Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on AbbVie's Chart
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 24-30): Eyenovia, ANI Pharma, Clearside Medical FDA Decisions, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, IPOs And More
A-List Executive Team, Big-Name Backers Fail to Lift Abbisko IPO
AstraZeneca Pulls Plug On MCL-1 Cancer Drug Trial
3 Biopharma Stocks To Watch Following Johnson & Johnson's Earnings Beat
Psyched: Seattle Decriminalizes Psychedelics, Psilocybin Increases Emotions From Music, Novamind's Palliative Care Program
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PEEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com