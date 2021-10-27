Coastal Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 03:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coastal Financial beat their estimated earnings by 31.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.41, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $7,901,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coastal Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.38 0.37 0.25 EPS Actual 0.49 0.49 0.38 0.34 Revenue Estimate 20.88M 18.85M 17.25M 15.96M Revenue Actual 23.39M 20.30M 18.98M 17.04M

