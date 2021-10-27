 Skip to main content

Read Why Investors Cheered Automatic Data Processing's Q1 Performance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 4:39pm   Comments
  • Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADPreported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $3.83 billion, beating the consensus of $3.75 billion. The revenue rose 10% Y/Y on an organic constant currency basis.
  • Employer Services revenues increased 8% Y/Y to $2.57 billion, and PEO Services revenues grew 15% Y/Y to $1.26 billion. 
  • Margin: Adjusted EBIT margin expanded 140 basis points to 23.9% as higher operating revenue more than offset the higher selling expenses and implementation costs.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $1.65 beat the consensus of $1.49.
  • ADP generated $121.9 million in operating cash flow and held $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • "This strong start to the fiscal year 2022 reflects improving demand across all of our offerings as more employers partner with ADP for their HCM solutions," CEO Carlos Rodriguez said.
  • Outlook: ADP sees FY22 revenue of $16.06 billion - $16.21 billion above the analyst consensus of $16.02 billion.
  • It sees non-GAAP EPS of $6.68 above the analyst consensus of $6.63.
  • Price action: ADP shares closed higher by 1.44% at $221.95 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

