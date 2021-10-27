CTS: Q3 Earnings Insights
CTS (NYSE:CTS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CTS beat their estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.36, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $8,605,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CTS's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.37
|0.34
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.46
|0.43
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|121.86M
|119.20M
|117.02M
|94.24M
|Revenue Actual
|129.59M
|128.43M
|123.02M
|113.78M
