CTS: Q3 Earnings Insights

CTS (NYSE:CTS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CTS beat their estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.36, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $8,605,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CTS's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.37 0.34 0.19 EPS Actual 0.52 0.46 0.43 0.34 Revenue Estimate 121.86M 119.20M 117.02M 94.24M Revenue Actual 129.59M 128.43M 123.02M 113.78M

