 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CTS: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 8:01am   Comments
Share:
CTS: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

CTS (NYSE:CTS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CTS beat their estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.36, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $8,605,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CTS's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.38 0.37 0.34 0.19
EPS Actual 0.52 0.46 0.43 0.34
Revenue Estimate 121.86M 119.20M 117.02M 94.24M
Revenue Actual 129.59M 128.43M 123.02M 113.78M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (CTS)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 14, 2021
CTS's Return On Capital Employed Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com