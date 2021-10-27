Recap: Central Pacific Financial Q3 Earnings
Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Central Pacific Financial beat their estimated earnings by 27.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.58, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $6,966,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Central Pacific Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.49
|0.35
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.64
|0.43
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|51.25M
|50.53M
|49.31M
|51.32M
|Revenue Actual
|52.06M
|49.80M
|51.47M
|49.12M
