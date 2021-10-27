Recap: Central Pacific Financial Q3 Earnings

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Central Pacific Financial beat their estimated earnings by 27.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.58, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6,966,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Central Pacific Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.49 0.35 0.34 EPS Actual 0.66 0.64 0.43 0.24 Revenue Estimate 51.25M 50.53M 49.31M 51.32M Revenue Actual 52.06M 49.80M 51.47M 49.12M

