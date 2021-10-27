Recap: Avery Dennison Q3 Earnings
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Avery Dennison beat their estimated earnings by 4.9%, reporting an EPS of $2.14 versus an estimate of $2.04, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $342,800,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 0.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Avery Dennison's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.05
|2.03
|2.09
|1.53
|EPS Actual
|2.25
|2.40
|2.27
|1.91
|Revenue Estimate
|1.88B
|1.93B
|1.92B
|1.70B
|Revenue Actual
|2.10B
|2.05B
|1.99B
|1.73B
