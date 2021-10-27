 Skip to main content

LG Display Clocks 7% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By OLED Business, Expands Margins
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 7:40am   Comments
  • LG Display Co Ltd (NYSE: LPLreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7% year-on-year to KRW 7.2 trillion.
  • The increased shipments of its panels for IT products drove the growth.
  • The gross margin expanded 560 bps to 18.1%. The operating profit rose 222% Y/Y to KRW 529 billion, with the margin expanding by 490 bps to 7.3%.
  • In comparison, operating profit declined 25% Q/Q due to falling LCD TV panel prices, increased material costs due to the industry’s component shortage, and increased expenses from the ramp-up of new facilities.
  • The EBITDA of KRW 1.696 trillion compares to KRW 1.228 trillion Q3 2020. The margin expanded 440 bps to 23.5%.
  • It held KRW 4.2 trillion in cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter.
  • The company generated KRW 1.48 trillion in operating cash flow.
  • LG Display’s large-sized OLED business continued to strengthen its position in the market as the premium TV sector continued to grow. 
  • The panel shipments in Q4 are likely to increase by mid-10% compared to Q3, with the delayed shipments affected by the industry’s component shortage predicted to return to normal. 
  • While the prices of LCD TV panels are likely to remain on a downward trend, ASP (Average Selling Prices) per square meter will likely rise slightly thanks to an increase in shipments of mobile products with higher ASP.
  • Outlook: LG Display expects to achieve the annual sales goal of 8 million OLED panels and record yearly profit in 2021.
  • Price Action: LPL shares closed higher by 1.97% at $7.77 on Tuesday.

