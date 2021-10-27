7 Stocks To Watch For October 27, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $9.75 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.2% to $54.37 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to have earned $0.96 per share on revenue of $26.65 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. General Motors shares rose 0.3% to $57.55 in after-hours trading.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its third quarter. Alphabet shares fell 0.9% to $2,760.46 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to post quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $6.03 billion before the opening bell. McDonald's shares slipped 0.1% to $236.30 in after-hours trading.

