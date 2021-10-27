7 Stocks To Watch For October 27, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $9.75 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.2% to $54.37 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to have earned $0.96 per share on revenue of $26.65 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. General Motors shares rose 0.3% to $57.55 in after-hours trading.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its third quarter. Alphabet shares fell 0.9% to $2,760.46 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to post quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $6.03 billion before the opening bell. McDonald's shares slipped 0.1% to $236.30 in after-hours trading.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday. Microsoft shares gained 2% to $316.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $16.04 billion. Boeing shares rose 0.2% to $210.12 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to have earned $0.27 per share on revenue of $32.54 billion for the recent quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Ford shares fell 0.4% to $15.87 in the after-hours trading session.
