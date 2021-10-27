 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 3:43am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $6.03 billion.

• General Motors (NYSE:GM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $26.65 billion.

• Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $216.94 million.

• Bunge (NYSE:BG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $11.58 billion.

• Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $329.47 million.

• Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $831.51 million.

• Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $355.80 million.

• Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $13.39 million.

• RPC (NYSE:RES) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Mastech Digital (AMEX:MHH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $57.65 million.

• LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $6.50 billion.

• Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $291.07 million.

• GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $76.28 million.

• Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $39.17 million.

• First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $11.48 per share on revenue of $454.43 million.

• Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $220.61 million.

• Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.

• Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $14.74 million.

• Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $30.91 million.

• Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $53.51 million.

• New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $331.72 million.

• Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $376.92 million.

• Graham (NYSE:GHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $34.93 million.

• Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.60 per share on revenue of $219.34 million.

• Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $587.07 million.

• Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $278.03 million.

• Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.

• Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Evercore (NYSE:EVR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.06 per share on revenue of $661.25 million.

• Masco (NYSE:MAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $338.43 million.

• Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $9.75 billion.

• Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

• Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $6.41 billion.

• Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

• Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $645.84 million.

• Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $175.22 million.

• Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.67 per share on revenue of $8.39 billion.

• Ryder System (NYSE:R) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.47 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• Hess (NYSE:HES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• International Paper (NYSE:IP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $5.87 billion.

• Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion.

• DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.

• The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $450.08 million.

• CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $114.30 million.

• Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• Brink's (NYSE:BCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $528.44 million.

• Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $301.36 million.

• Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $877.00 million.

• Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.

• General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $9.84 billion.

• GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $11.88 billion.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.

• Boeing (NYSE:BA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $16.04 billion.

• Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $11.58 billion.

• CTS (NYSE:CTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $116.91 million.

• Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ:CPSS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

• Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $10.34 billion.

• Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.97 million.

• Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $205.60 million.

• AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $569.57 million.

• ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $455.09 million.

• Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $977.80 million.

• Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $223.34 million.

• Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $32.54 billion.

• CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $35.10 million.

• Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $290.95 million.

• Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $666.44 million.

• MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $341.34 million.

• CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.89 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $39.13 million.

• Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $44.15 million.

• Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $782.30 million.

• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $462.78 million.

• Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $186.89 million.

• VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $371.23 million.

• Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $126.60 million.

• Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $64.47 million.

• Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $281.82 million.

• Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $101.49 million.

• Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $739.30 million.

• SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $150.22 million.

• Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $784.23 million.

• Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $28.75 million.

• Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $7.32 million.

• Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $220.57 million.

• QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $46.04 million.

• Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $274.31 million.

• Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $184.04 million.

• Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $130.87 million.

• Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $132.70 million.

• Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $68.15 million.

• Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $21.06 million.

• Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $67.35 million.

• Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $123.53 million.

• Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $348.71 million.

• Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $472.05 million.

• North American (NYSE:NOA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $131.03 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $410.41 million.

• Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $982.64 million.

• Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $445.17 million.

• Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $98.60 million.

• Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $48.22 million.

• Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $228.51 million.

• Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $58.41 million.

• Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $196.40 million.

• Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $497.45 million.

• Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $39.82 million.

• Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $54.93 million.

• Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $59.38 million.

• Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $176.32 million.

• Gold Resource (AMEX:GORO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $578.47 million.

• Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $82.94 million.

• Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $145.92 million.

• Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $958.30 million.

• Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $23.81 million.

• ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $789.54 million.

• Ashford (AMEX:AINC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $81.20 million.

• Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $53.05 million.

• Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $246.17 million.

• Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $542.27 million.

• Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $29.73 million.

• FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $188.58 million.

• Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $68.53 million.

• Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $62.55 million.

• Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $425.02 million.

• United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.80 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.

• Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $552.74 million.

• Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.

• Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $905.33 million.

• Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $516.63 million.

• Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $564.59 million.

• Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $180.03 million.

• Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $804.97 million.

• Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $125.03 million.

• Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $485.42 million.

• Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $897.62 million.

• Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $100.74 million.

• Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $50.94 million.

• Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $221.97 million.

• Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $124.07 million.

• Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $584.02 million.

• Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $255.53 million.

• EQT (NYSE:EQT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $218.88 million.

• CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $290.39 million.

• Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $83.52 million.

• CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $26.47 million.

• Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $424.42 million.

• Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.06 per share on revenue of $332.80 million.

• Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $775.02 million.

• iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $417.04 million.

• MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $223.93 million.

• MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $640.91 million.

• Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.25 per share on revenue of $4.44 billion.

• Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $392.75 million.

• MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $725.44 million.

• John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $494.92 million.

• Knowles (NYSE:KN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $232.04 million.

• LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $221.19 million.

• Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $258.97 million.

• Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $219.53 million.

• eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion.

• Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.

• O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.14 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $890.77 million.

• Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $680.52 million.

• Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $898.98 million.

• KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.

• Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $225.97 million.

• Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.06 per share on revenue of $970.74 million.

• Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $105.53 million.

• Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $149.17 million.

• Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.71 billion.

• Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $154.57 million.

• Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $645.32 million.

• Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $406.76 million.

• Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $116.50 million.

• AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $76.74 million.

• Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $435.32 million.

• Aflac (NYSE:AFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion.

• Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $580.67 million.

• Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $32.66 million.

• PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $172.90 million.

• Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $294.96 million.

• Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $142.65 million.

• Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $182.50 million.

• AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $35.05 million.

• Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion.

• Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

