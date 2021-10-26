 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Microsoft Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 6:40pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Microsoft Q1 Earnings

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Microsoft beat their estimated earnings by 9.66%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $8,163,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 0.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Microsoft's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.90 1.78 1.64 1.54
EPS Actual 2.17 1.95 2.03 1.82
Revenue Estimate 44.10B 41.03B 40.18B 35.72B
Revenue Actual 46.15B 41.71B 43.08B 37.15B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Division Shows Continued Strength
Adobe Partners With NFT Firm Rarible To Protect NFT Creators
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Between Facebook And Microsoft, Talkington Believes In This Stock
Microsoft and Alphabet Scheduled to Announce Earnings After the Closing Bell
Tuesday's Market Minute: Market Reacts to Facebook Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings