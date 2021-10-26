Recap: Microsoft Q1 Earnings

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Microsoft beat their estimated earnings by 9.66%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $8,163,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 0.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Microsoft's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.90 1.78 1.64 1.54 EPS Actual 2.17 1.95 2.03 1.82 Revenue Estimate 44.10B 41.03B 40.18B 35.72B Revenue Actual 46.15B 41.71B 43.08B 37.15B

