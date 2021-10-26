Recap: Microsoft Q1 Earnings
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Microsoft beat their estimated earnings by 9.66%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $8,163,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 0.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Microsoft's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.90
|1.78
|1.64
|1.54
|EPS Actual
|2.17
|1.95
|2.03
|1.82
|Revenue Estimate
|44.10B
|41.03B
|40.18B
|35.72B
|Revenue Actual
|46.15B
|41.71B
|43.08B
|37.15B
