Recap: Enphase Energy Q3 Earnings
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Enphase Energy beat their estimated earnings by 25.0%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $173,016,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 4.95% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enphase Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.44
|0.40
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.56
|0.51
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|311.05M
|292.04M
|254.80M
|168.58M
|Revenue Actual
|316.06M
|301.75M
|264.84M
|178.50M
