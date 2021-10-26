Recap: Enphase Energy Q3 Earnings

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Enphase Energy beat their estimated earnings by 25.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $173,016,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 4.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enphase Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.44 0.40 0.24 EPS Actual 0.53 0.56 0.51 0.30 Revenue Estimate 311.05M 292.04M 254.80M 168.58M Revenue Actual 316.06M 301.75M 264.84M 178.50M

