IDEX: Q3 Earnings Insights

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

IDEX beat their estimated earnings by 2.52%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $130,906,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company did not miss on EPS and they experienced a 2.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IDEX's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.61 1.41 1.31 1.2 EPS Actual 1.61 1.51 1.37 1.4 Revenue Estimate 685.88M 634.85M 602.14M 563.53M Revenue Actual 685.95M 652.04M 614.82M 581.11M

