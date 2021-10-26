IDEX: Q3 Earnings Insights
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
IDEX beat their estimated earnings by 2.52%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $130,906,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company did not miss on EPS and they experienced a 2.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IDEX's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.61
|1.41
|1.31
|1.2
|EPS Actual
|1.61
|1.51
|1.37
|1.4
|Revenue Estimate
|685.88M
|634.85M
|602.14M
|563.53M
|Revenue Actual
|685.95M
|652.04M
|614.82M
|581.11M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings