Recap: CoStar Group Q3 Earnings

CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CoStar Gr beat their estimated earnings by 8.7%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $73,699,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CoStar Group's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.24 0.24 0.21 EPS Actual 0.26 0.28 0.29 0.23 Revenue Estimate 470.58M 454.03M 434.22M 417.43M Revenue Actual 480.33M 457.70M 444.39M 425.62M

