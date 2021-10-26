Recap: CoStar Group Q3 Earnings
CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CoStar Gr beat their estimated earnings by 8.7%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $73,699,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CoStar Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.24
|0.24
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.28
|0.29
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|470.58M
|454.03M
|434.22M
|417.43M
|Revenue Actual
|480.33M
|457.70M
|444.39M
|425.62M
