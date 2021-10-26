 Skip to main content

Recap: Capital One Financial Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 6:58pm
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Capital One Financial beat their estimated earnings by 27.51%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $449,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $3.1, which was followed by a 0.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Capital One Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 4.61 4.17 2.86 2.01
EPS Actual 7.71 7.03 5.29 5.06
Revenue Estimate 7.09B 6.98B 6.97B 6.70B
Revenue Actual 7.37B 7.11B 7.34B 7.38B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

