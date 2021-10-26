Littelfuse: Q3 Earnings Insights

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Littelfuse beat their estimated earnings by 25.4%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $148,015,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.17, which was followed by a 2.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Littelfuse's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 2.24 1.90 1.56 1.14 EPS Actual 3.41 2.67 2.23 2.16 Revenue Estimate 469.83M 426.64M 372.86M 351.58M Revenue Actual 523.49M 463.79M 400.70M 391.57M

