Littelfuse: Q3 Earnings Insights
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Littelfuse beat their estimated earnings by 25.4%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $148,015,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.17, which was followed by a 2.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Littelfuse's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.24
|1.90
|1.56
|1.14
|EPS Actual
|3.41
|2.67
|2.23
|2.16
|Revenue Estimate
|469.83M
|426.64M
|372.86M
|351.58M
|Revenue Actual
|523.49M
|463.79M
|400.70M
|391.57M
