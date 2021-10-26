Recap: Masimo Q3 Earnings
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Masimo beat their estimated earnings by 3.3%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $29,302,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Masimo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.90
|0.88
|0.86
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.94
|0.90
|0.98
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|295.60M
|296.21M
|287.45M
|256.58M
|Revenue Actual
|305.12M
|299.04M
|295.05M
|278.11M
