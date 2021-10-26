Recap: Masimo Q3 Earnings

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Masimo beat their estimated earnings by 3.3%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $29,302,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Masimo's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.90 0.88 0.86 0.62 EPS Actual 0.94 0.90 0.98 0.80 Revenue Estimate 295.60M 296.21M 287.45M 256.58M Revenue Actual 305.12M 299.04M 295.05M 278.11M

