Recap: Wesbanco Q3 Earnings
Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wesbanco missed their estimated earnings by 10.26%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5,318,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 2.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wesbanco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.68
|0.61
|0.53
|EPS Actual
|1.03
|1.06
|0.76
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|118.28M
|124.21M
|119.69M
|121.60M
|Revenue Actual
|115.86M
|116.48M
|119.71M
|120.59M
