Chubb: Q3 Earnings Insights

Chubb (NYSE:CB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chubb beat their estimated earnings by 17.86%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $823,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.63, which was followed by a 1.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chubb's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 2.99 2.49 2.82 2.29 EPS Actual 3.62 2.52 3.18 2 Revenue Estimate 8.33B 7.68B 7.77B 8.16B Revenue Actual 8.93B 8.04B 7.77B 9.08B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.