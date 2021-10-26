Chubb: Q3 Earnings Insights
Chubb (NYSE:CB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chubb beat their estimated earnings by 17.86%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $823,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.63, which was followed by a 1.95% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chubb's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.99
|2.49
|2.82
|2.29
|EPS Actual
|3.62
|2.52
|3.18
|2
|Revenue Estimate
|8.33B
|7.68B
|7.77B
|8.16B
|Revenue Actual
|8.93B
|8.04B
|7.77B
|9.08B
