Veritex Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Veritex Holdings beat their estimated earnings by 2.94%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $11,238,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Veritex Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.52
|0.45
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.64
|0.60
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|76.68M
|75.21M
|73.80M
|73.32M
|Revenue Actual
|79.59M
|79.81M
|75.78M
|75.67M
