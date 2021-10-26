Veritex Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:00 PM.

Earnings

Veritex Holdings beat their estimated earnings by 2.94%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $11,238,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Veritex Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.52 0.45 0.44 EPS Actual 0.60 0.64 0.60 0.46 Revenue Estimate 76.68M 75.21M 73.80M 73.32M Revenue Actual 79.59M 79.81M 75.78M 75.67M

