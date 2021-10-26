Recap: Teradyne Q3 Earnings

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Teradyne beat their estimated earnings by 11.19%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $131,501,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 1.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teradyne's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.75 1.05 1.01 1.12 EPS Actual 1.91 1.11 1.10 1.18 Revenue Estimate 1.06B 760.42M 721.14M 770.29M Revenue Actual 1.09B 781.61M 758.97M 819.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Teradyne management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.29 and $1.55 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -10.69% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Teradyne, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.