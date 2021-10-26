Recap: Encore Wire Q3 Earnings

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:05 PM.

Encore Wire beat their estimated earnings by 192.44%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $376,620,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $7.44, which was followed by a 10.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.38 0.87 0.68 0.75 EPS Actual 8.82 1.99 1.17 1.02 Revenue Estimate 456.51M 384.57M 334.19M 337.78M Revenue Actual 744.41M 441.14M 380.82M 339.70M

