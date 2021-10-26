Recap: Encore Wire Q3 Earnings
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Encore Wire beat their estimated earnings by 192.44%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $376,620,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $7.44, which was followed by a 10.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Encore Wire's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.38
|0.87
|0.68
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|8.82
|1.99
|1.17
|1.02
|Revenue Estimate
|456.51M
|384.57M
|334.19M
|337.78M
|Revenue Actual
|744.41M
|441.14M
|380.82M
|339.70M
