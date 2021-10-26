Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Division Shows Continued Strength

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported first-quarter earnings after hours Tuesday. Here are the key highlights for investors to know.

What Happened: Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of $45.3 billion, up 22% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of Street consensus estimates of $44 billion. The company's first-quarter earnings per share of $2.27 beat estimates of $2.07.

The company’s Productivity and Business Processes division reported revenue of $15 billion, up 22% year-over-year. The sector saw strong year-over-year growth of 42% for LinkedIn and 31% for Dynamics.

Intelligent Cloud division revenue was $17 billion, up 31% year-over-year. More Personal Computing unit revenue was $13.3 billion. Xbox revenue was up 2% year-over-year in the quarter.

“We delivered a strong start to the fiscal year with our Microsoft Cloud generating $20.7 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 36% year-over-year,” said Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood.

The company returned $10.9 billion to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends in the first quarter.

Microsoft will provide guidance on its conference call later Tuesday.

MSFT Price Action: MSFT shares are down 0.5% to $308.66 in after-hours trading. Shares hit new 52-week highs of $312.39 in Tuesday’s trading session.