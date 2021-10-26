 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dana Shares Plummet On Q3 Earnings Miss, FY21 Outlook Cut
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 2:32pm   Comments
Share:
Dana Shares Plummet On Q3 Earnings Miss, FY21 Outlook Cut
  • Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10.5% year-on-year, to $2.20 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.09 billion.
  • Light vehicle revenue rose 0.5% Y/Y, Commercial vehicle increased 24.9%, Off-Highway climbed 24.4%, and Power technologies rose 1.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $210 million versus $201 million last year.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.41 missed the analyst consensus of $0.48.
  • Dana held $239 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Operating cash flow was a use of $75 million.
  • "Rising commodity costs, supply-chain constraints, and labor shortages across the entire global mobility industry continue to impact our business," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO.
  • Dana announced yesterday that it terminated the agreement to acquire a portion of Modine Manufacturing Co's (NYSE: MOD) automotive thermal-management business.
  • Outlook: Dana currently sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $1.65 - $2.05 against the consensus of $2.26. The company had expected adjusted EPS of $2.10 - $2.60 while announcing its Q2 results and expected around ~$2.45 at its Capital Markets Day on September 28, 2021.
  • The company now sees FY21 sales of $8.8 billion - $9 billion versus the consensus of $8.72 billion. 
  • "Our revised guidance is primarily driven by customer production levels that were lower and less consistent than we had previously expected, and by commodity inflation," said CFO Jonathan Collins.
  • Price Action: DAN shares are trading lower by 12.8% at $21.96 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAN)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
Earnings Preview: Dana
Dana Partners With Robert Bosch For Metallic Bipolar Plates
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com