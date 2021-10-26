TRxADE Group Inc. Releases Q3 2021 Financial Report

TRxADE Group (NASDAQ: MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey, and patient engagement in the United States has reported its financial numbers for quarter three 2021, the period ended Sept. 30, 2021.

Highlights of the report include a revenue increase of 34.3% over Q2 2021. In addition, the company noted that TRxADE Health has added an estimated 250 new registered members in the third quarter, with a total of registered members now reaching almost 13,000, and Bonum Health announced the availability of prepaid digital telemedicine passes, which offers uninsured consumers an innovative way to gain access to vital healthcare services. The company plans to host a conference call this afternoon at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the financial report; the call will include a question-and-answer portion. To participate, U.S. callers should dial 1-877-425-9470; international callers should dial 1-201-389-0878.

All callers should use Conference ID 13723384. The call will also be available via webcast. “We saw strong margin improvement as our revenue base returned to the core TRxADE pharmaceutical exchange platform in the third quarter, seeing a drop-off in the one-time personal protective equipment sales recognized in 2020, which were driven by the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said TRxADE Health chair and CEO Suren Ajjarapu in the press release.

“Our nationwide footprint continues to grow, and we have relentlessly focused on exciting new ways to expand proportional wallet-share within our large, growing network of registered users, while better enabling them to service their respected customers — the end-users — further growing their loyalty to their local retail pharmacy. Our telehealth subsidiary Bonum Health has continued to grow, building a foundation that we believe we can build upon for years to come. . . . In summary, we are focusing [on] new strategic partnerships to drive forward our core business while diversifying our revenue base and leveraging our existing strengths through Bonum Health. Taken as a whole, we believe we are building an incredibly compelling healthcare ecosystem, allowing consumers access to affordable healthcare while building an exciting value proposition for our shareholders.”

To view the webcast, visit https://ibn.fm/ZMnt8

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/RQeP7

About Trxade Group Inc.

Trxade Group is a health-services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the United States. The company operates the TRxADE drug-procurement marketplace serving a total of 12,950-plus members nationwide and fostering price transparency as well as the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For more information about the company, please visit www.Trxade.com and www.BonumHealth.com.

