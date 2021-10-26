Shares of Tesla Inc. Rise Above Previous 52-Week High

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) traded at a new 52-week high today of $1086.70. Approximately 5.8 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 20.9 million shares.

Tesla Inc. defies analysts with a current price ($1082.99) 80.7% above its average consensus price target of $208.97.

Founded in 2003 and based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. The company sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities. Tesla has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans and crossover SUVs. The company also plans to begin selling more affordable sedans and small SUVs, a light truck, a semi-truck, and a sports car. Global deliveries in 2020 were roughly 500,000 units.

In the past 52 weeks, Tesla Inc. share prices are bracketed by a low of $379.11 and a high of $1086.70 and are now at $1082.99, 186% above that low price.

Image Sourced from Pixabay