Netflix Inc.: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) traded today at $676.47, eclipsing its 52-week high. Approximately 964,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.4 million shares.

Netflix Inc. share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $676.47 and a 52-week low of $463.41 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $673.12 per share.

Netflix’s primary business is a streaming video on demand service now available in almost every country worldwide except China. Netflix delivers original and third-party digital video content to PCs, Internet-connected TVs, and consumer electronic devices, including tablets, video game consoles, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast. In 2011, Netflix introduced DVD-only plans and separated the combined streaming and DVD plans, making it necessary for subscribers who want both to have separate plans.

Based on a current price of $673.12, Netflix Inc. is currently 45.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $364.79.

Image Sourced from Pixabay