Exxon Mobil Corporation: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed

InvestorBrandNetwork  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
October 26, 2021 11:44am   Comments
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) traded today at a new 52-week high of $65.39. So far today approximately 7.4 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 22.7 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation have traded between a low of $31.11 and a high of $65.39 and are now at $65.19, which is 110% above that low price.

Exxon Mobil Corporation has a potential upside of 66.7% based on a current price of $65.19 and analysts’ consensus price target of $108.67.

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 8.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2019, reserves were 15.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 58% of which were liquids. The company is the world’s largest refiner with a total global refining capacity of 4.8 million barrels of oil per day and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Posted-In: InvestorBrandNetwork Partner ContentEarnings News Guidance Commodities Markets General

