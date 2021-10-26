Waste Management Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Raises FY21 Revenue Outlook
- Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) reported third-quarter FY21 operating revenue growth of 20.8% year-over-year to $4.67 billion, beating the consensus of $4.55 billion.
- Operating Revenues by Line of Business: Total collection $2.98 billion (+18.4% Y/Y), Landfill $1.1 billion (+16.3% Y/Y), Transfer $550 million (+14.1% Y/Y), Recycling $464 million (+60% Y/Y) and Others $551 million (+20.3% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EPS improved to $1.26 compared to $1.09 in 3Q20, missing the consensus of $1.36.
- The core price for the quarter was 4.6% compared to 3.2% in the third quarter of 2020.
- Total Company volumes improved 3.8%, or 3.6% on a workday adjusted basis, compared to a decline of 5% in 3Q20, or 5.1% on a workday adjusted basis.
- Adjusted SG&A expenses were 9.7% of revenue in the quarter compared to 10.1% in 3Q20.
- The adjusted operating income increased by 9.8% Y/Y to $792 million and margin contracted by 170 bps to 17%.
- Adjusted operating EBITDA increased by 14.8% Y/Y to $1.31 billion and margin contracted by 140 bps to 28.1%.
- Waste Management generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $3.35 billion, compared to $2.65 billion a year ago. Free cash flow was $773 million in Q3.
- During the quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $500 million. It expects to repurchase an additional $350 million of stock in 2021, exhausting the full $1.35 billion of share repurchases authorized.
- "We remain focused on improving operational efficiency and executing on our disciplined pricing programs to drive margin growth in the face of these additional labor costs and other inflationary cost pressures," said CEO Jim Fish.
- FY21 Outlook: Waste Management expects revenue growth of 17% - 17.5% (prior view for growth of 15.5% - 16%).
- Outlook for Adjusted operating EBITDA of $5.0 billion - $5.1 billion and Free cash flow of $2.5 billion - $2.6 billion is unchanged.
- Price Action: WM shares are trading lower by 1.51% at $158.72 on the last check Tuesday.
