 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; General Electric Reports Upbeat Earnings

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Share:
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; General Electric Reports Upbeat Earnings

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.34% to 35,862.59 while the NASDAQ rose 0.96% to 15,372.26. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.66% to 4,596.24.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,417,520 cases with around 757,840 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,202,200 cases and 455,100 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,735,560 COVID-19 cases with 605,880 deaths. In total, there were at least 244,972,070 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,973,480 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares gained by 1.6% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), up 8% and Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) up 8%.

In trading on Tuesday, industrials shares rose by just 0.1%.

Top Headline

General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised earnings outlook for FY21.

General Electric reported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 1% year-over-year to $18.43 billion, missing the consensus of $19.25 billion. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.57 from $0.38 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $0.43.

For FY21, GE expects Industrial organic revenue growth to be approximately flat (prior view Low single-digit growth). Adjusted Industrial profit margin expansion of 350+ basis points (prior 250+ bps expansion). It expects adjusted EPS to $1.80–$2.10 (prior $1.20–$2.00) vs. consensus of $1.94. GE Industrial free cash flow of $3.75 billion –$4.75 billion (prior $3.5 billion–$5 billion).

Equities Trading UP

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) shares shot up 66% to $18.42. Uber and Wallbox N.V. disclosed a strategic partnership to simplify the transition to EVs for Bay Area ride share drivers using Uber.

Shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) got a boost, shooting 52% to $14.88.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) shares were also up, gaining 41% to $16.80 after jumping around 24% on Monday.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares tumbled 31% to $4.9550.
Phunware Filing showed registration for $48.5 million share common stock shelf offering.

Shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) were down 26% to $2.30 after jumping 45% on Monday.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) was down, falling 18% to $4.3650 after the company announced a proposed private offering of $155 million principal amount at maturity of convertible senior notes.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $84.14, while gold traded down 0.5% to $1,798.20.

Silver traded down 0.7% Tuesday to $24.41 while copper fell 0.3% to $4.5140.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.6%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.9% and the German DAX 30 gained 1%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, French CAC 40 rose 0.7% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.6%.

Spain's producer price inflation rose to 23.6% year-over-year in September from a revised 17.9% in the prior month.

Economics

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 19.7% year-over-year in August.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency house price index rose 1.0% from a month ago in August.

New home sales in the US jumped 14% to an annual rate of 800,000 in September.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index climbed to 113.8 in October from 109.3 a month ago.

The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on money supply for September will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CZOO + BBLN)

Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Cazoo Clocks 521% Revenue Growth In 1H, Retail Revenue Up 464%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com