A Preview Of Orion Group Holdings's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021
Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Orion Group Holdings will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.13

Orion Group Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -37.5%, which was followed by a 6.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orion Group Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.08 0.02 0.08 0.08
EPS Actual 0.05 0.04 0.12 0.23
Price Change % -6.69% -4.48% -1.51% 13.41%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Group Holdings were trading at $4.72 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 69.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

