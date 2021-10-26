Novartis: Q3 Earnings Insights

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Novartis beat their estimated earnings by 3.64%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $771,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Novartis's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.52 1.59 1.36 1.45 EPS Actual 1.66 1.52 1.34 1.52 Revenue Estimate 12.51B 12.51B 12.87B 12.53B Revenue Actual 12.96B 12.41B 12.77B 12.26B

