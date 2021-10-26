General Electric Stock Gains After Mixed Q3 Results, Raises FY21 Adjusted EPS Outlook
- General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) reported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 1% year-over-year to $18.43 billion, missing the consensus of $19.25 billion.
- Total orders increased by 42% Y/Y to $22.1 Billion.
- Adjusted GE industrial profit margin expanded by 270 bps to 7.5% for the quarter.
- Adjusted EPS improved to $0.57 from $0.38 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $0.43.
- Aviation revenue increased by 10% Y/Y to $5.39 billion, orders increased by 69% Y/Y to $6.9 billion, and segment profit margin expanded 860 bps to 15.7%.
- Healthcare revenue declined 5% Y/Y to $4.34 billion, orders increased by 21% Y/Y to $4.97 billion, and segment profit margin was flat at 16.2%.
- Renewable Energy revenue declined by 7% Y/Y to $4.21 billion, orders increased by 65% Y/Y to $6.59 billion, and segment profit margin contracted by 250 bps to -3.6%.
- Power revenue was flat at $4.03 billion, Orders increased by 8% Y/Y to $3.67 billion, and segment profit margin expanded by 140 bps to 5.1%.
- GE's industrial cash from operating activities for the quarter totaled $1.7 billion, compared to $90 million reported in 3Q20. GE Industrial Free Cash Flows was $1.73 billion.
- FY21 Outlook: GE expects Industrial organic revenue growth to be approximately flat (prior view Low single-digit growth). Adjusted Industrial profit margin expansion of 350+ basis points (prior 250+ bps expansion).
- It expects adjusted EPS to $1.80–$2.10 (prior $1.20–$2.00) vs. consensus of $1.94. GE Industrial free cash flow of $3.75 billion –$4.75 billion (prior $3.5 billion–$5 billion).
- GE expects revenue growth, margin expansion, and higher free cash flow in 2022.
- Price Action: GE shares are trading higher by 1.28% at $106.65 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
