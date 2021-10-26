United Parcel Service: Q3 Earnings Insights

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Parcel Service beat their estimated earnings by 6.69%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,946,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 1.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Parcel Service's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 2.81 1.72 2.14 1.86 EPS Actual 3.06 2.77 2.66 2.28 Revenue Estimate 23.24B 20.49B 22.87B 20.13B Revenue Actual 23.42B 22.91B 24.90B 21.24B

