Recap: Sensata Technologies Q3 Earnings
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sensata Technologies beat their estimated earnings by 4.82%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $162,708,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 3.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sensata Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.88
|0.73
|0.78
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|0.86
|0.85
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|974.82M
|890.36M
|896.75M
|756.85M
|Revenue Actual
|992.66M
|942.53M
|906.49M
|788.31M
