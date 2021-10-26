Recap: Sensata Technologies Q3 Earnings

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sensata Technologies beat their estimated earnings by 4.82%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $162,708,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 3.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sensata Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.73 0.78 0.54 EPS Actual 0.95 0.86 0.85 0.66 Revenue Estimate 974.82M 890.36M 896.75M 756.85M Revenue Actual 992.66M 942.53M 906.49M 788.31M

