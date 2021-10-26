Recap: Greenbrier Companies Q4 Earnings
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Greenbrier Companies beat their estimated earnings by 32.43%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $37,198,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 8.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Greenbrier Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|-0.37
|-0.07
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|-0.28
|-0.30
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|489.44M
|386.58M
|481.03M
|603.18M
|Revenue Actual
|450.14M
|295.62M
|402.99M
|636.42M
