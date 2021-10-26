Recap: Greenbrier Companies Q4 Earnings

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Greenbrier Companies beat their estimated earnings by 32.43%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $37,198,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 8.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Greenbrier Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.13 -0.37 -0.07 0.24 EPS Actual 0.69 -0.28 -0.30 0.16 Revenue Estimate 489.44M 386.58M 481.03M 603.18M Revenue Actual 450.14M 295.62M 402.99M 636.42M

