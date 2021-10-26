Recap: Centene Q3 Earnings

Centene (NYSE:CNC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Centene beat their estimated earnings by 0.8%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $3,316,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.14, which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Centene's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.39 1.59 0.47 0.96 EPS Actual 1.25 1.63 0.46 1.26 Revenue Estimate 30.15B 29.50B 28.36B 28.23B Revenue Actual 31.02B 29.98B 28.29B 29.09B

