Recap: Centene Q3 Earnings
Centene (NYSE:CNC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Centene beat their estimated earnings by 0.8%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $3,316,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.14, which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Centene's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.39
|1.59
|0.47
|0.96
|EPS Actual
|1.25
|1.63
|0.46
|1.26
|Revenue Estimate
|30.15B
|29.50B
|28.36B
|28.23B
|Revenue Actual
|31.02B
|29.98B
|28.29B
|29.09B
