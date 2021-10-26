Recap: Entegris Q3 Earnings
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Entegris beat their estimated earnings by 5.75%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $98,506,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Entegris's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.72
|0.66
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.70
|0.71
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|538.02M
|518.85M
|489.38M
|461.78M
|Revenue Actual
|571.35M
|512.84M
|517.59M
|480.99M
