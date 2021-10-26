Ares Capital: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ares Capital beat their estimated earnings by 6.82%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $90,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 2.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ares Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.42 0.40 0.38 EPS Actual 0.53 0.43 0.54 0.39 Revenue Estimate 387.13M 385.13M 358.77M 346.89M Revenue Actual 459.00M 390.00M 440.00M 352.00M

