Recap: Armstrong World Q3 Earnings

Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Armstrong World Indus missed their estimated earnings by 8.59%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $45,900,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 1.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Armstrong World Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.04 0.90 0.67 0.93 EPS Actual 1.16 0.84 0.77 1.07 Revenue Estimate 264.94M 241.83M 231.00M 228.30M Revenue Actual 280.00M 251.90M 238.70M 246.30M

