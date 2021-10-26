Recap: Armstrong World Q3 Earnings
Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Armstrong World Indus missed their estimated earnings by 8.59%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $45,900,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 1.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Armstrong World Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|0.90
|0.67
|0.93
|EPS Actual
|1.16
|0.84
|0.77
|1.07
|Revenue Estimate
|264.94M
|241.83M
|231.00M
|228.30M
|Revenue Actual
|280.00M
|251.90M
|238.70M
|246.30M
