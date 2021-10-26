Veoneer: Q3 Earnings Insights

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:25 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Veoneer missed their estimated earnings by 1.2%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $20,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 56.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Veoneer's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.91 -0.81 -0.86 -0.97 EPS Actual -0.89 -0.93 -0.82 -0.96 Revenue Estimate 404.73M 421.44M 401.45M 356.89M Revenue Actual 398.00M 419.00M 455.00M 371.00M

