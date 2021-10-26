Recap: Perion Network Q3 Earnings
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Perion Network beat their estimated earnings by 135.29%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $37,616,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 4.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Perion Network's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.02
|0.18
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.33
|0.19
|0.45
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|104.94M
|86.18M
|111.48M
|79.24M
|Revenue Actual
|109.68M
|89.82M
|118.26M
|83.41M
