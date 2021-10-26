Recap: Perion Network Q3 Earnings

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Perion Network beat their estimated earnings by 135.29%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $37,616,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 4.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Perion Network's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.02 0.18 0.07 EPS Actual 0.33 0.19 0.45 0.21 Revenue Estimate 104.94M 86.18M 111.48M 79.24M Revenue Actual 109.68M 89.82M 118.26M 83.41M

