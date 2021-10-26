Recap: PulteGroup Q3 Earnings
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PulteGroup missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $524,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.03, which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PulteGroup's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.75
|1.20
|1.40
|1.12
|EPS Actual
|1.72
|1.28
|1.49
|1.34
|Revenue Estimate
|3.51B
|2.89B
|3.13B
|2.73B
|Revenue Actual
|3.36B
|2.73B
|3.19B
|2.96B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
