Recap: Graphic Packaging Holding Q3 Earnings

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Graphic Packaging Holding beat their estimated earnings by 21.43%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $84,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.02, which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Graphic Packaging Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.25 0.27 0.22 EPS Actual 0.26 0.23 0.28 0.26 Revenue Estimate 1.69B 1.66B 1.59B 1.64B Revenue Actual 1.74B 1.65B 1.65B 1.70B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.