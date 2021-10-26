Recap: Hasbro Q3 Earnings
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hasbro beat their estimated earnings by 15.29%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $193,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57, which was followed by a 2.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hasbro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.65
|1.14
|1.62
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|1
|1.27
|1.88
|Revenue Estimate
|1.17B
|1.17B
|1.69B
|1.73B
|Revenue Actual
|1.32B
|1.11B
|1.72B
|1.78B
