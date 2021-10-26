Recap: Hasbro Q3 Earnings

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hasbro beat their estimated earnings by 15.29%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $193,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57, which was followed by a 2.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hasbro's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.65 1.14 1.62 EPS Actual 1.05 1 1.27 1.88 Revenue Estimate 1.17B 1.17B 1.69B 1.73B Revenue Actual 1.32B 1.11B 1.72B 1.78B

