Recap: Hasbro Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 8:36am   Comments
Recap: Hasbro Q3 Earnings

 

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hasbro beat their estimated earnings by 15.29%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $193,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57, which was followed by a 2.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hasbro's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.48 0.65 1.14 1.62
EPS Actual 1.05 1 1.27 1.88
Revenue Estimate 1.17B 1.17B 1.69B 1.73B
Revenue Actual 1.32B 1.11B 1.72B 1.78B

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

