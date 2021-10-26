Recap: MSCI Q3 Earnings
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MSCI beat their estimated earnings by 4.98%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $91,766,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MSCI's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.30
|2.26
|1.95
|1.8
|EPS Actual
|2.45
|2.46
|1.96
|2.2
|Revenue Estimate
|486.04M
|471.85M
|444.52M
|422.69M
|Revenue Actual
|498.18M
|478.42M
|443.66M
|425.33M
