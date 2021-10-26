Recap: MakeMyTrip Q2 Earnings
MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MakeMyTrip beat their estimated earnings by 169.23%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $63,309,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MakeMyTrip's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.20
|-0.12
|-0.19
|-0.31
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|0.11
|0.07
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|40.54M
|76.86M
|60.71M
|24.94M
|Revenue Actual
|37.92M
|89.97M
|64.31M
|23.09M
