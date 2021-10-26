Recap: MakeMyTrip Q2 Earnings

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MakeMyTrip beat their estimated earnings by 169.23%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $63,309,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MakeMyTrip's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.12 -0.19 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.09 0.11 0.07 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 40.54M 76.86M 60.71M 24.94M Revenue Actual 37.92M 89.97M 64.31M 23.09M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.