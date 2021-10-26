 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raytheon Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 8:38am   Comments
Share:
Raytheon Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Raytheon Technologies beat their estimated earnings by 16.67%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,466,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Raytheon Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.93 0.88 0.70 0.50
EPS Actual 1.03 0.90 0.74 0.58
Revenue Estimate 15.82B 15.36B 16.24B 15.05B
Revenue Actual 15.88B 15.25B 16.42B 14.75B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (RTX)

Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Spirit Airlines Picks Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines To Power A320neo Aircraft
IBM, Raytheon Intend To Develop Artificial Intelligence, Cryptographic, Quantum Solutions
Curtiss-Wright Upgraded At Baird - Read Why
Astronics Bags $19M Follow-On Order From Collins Aerospace
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com