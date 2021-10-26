Raytheon Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:55 AM.
Earnings
Raytheon Technologies beat their estimated earnings by 16.67%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,466,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Raytheon Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.93
|0.88
|0.70
|0.50
|EPS Actual
|1.03
|0.90
|0.74
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|15.82B
|15.36B
|16.24B
|15.05B
|Revenue Actual
|15.88B
|15.25B
|16.42B
|14.75B
