Invesco: Q3 Earnings Insights
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Invesco beat their estimated earnings by 22.22%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $241,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Invesco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.69
|0.62
|0.57
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.68
|0.72
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|1.28B
|1.22B
|1.14B
|1.08B
|Revenue Actual
|1.30B
|1.25B
|1.23B
|1.09B
